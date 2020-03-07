To the Editor:
Uh, oh, here comes a new virus! I have to say, as I am definitely in that critical group that could suffer the most, but the perception of the elderly being certain to “catch” it is hog wash (to the most part).
True, our immune systems are not as they were when we were younger, but a lot of that has to do with nutrition issues, brought on by ourselves. Eating properly, plenty of protein and carbs in particular, helps.
If you were to poll the elderly about their eating habits, you will discover that we tend to eat less foods that are necessary for energy (carbs) and growth (protein). Yes, we should continue to grow, mentally (it is assumed that the elderly have to be feeble minded) and even physically.
So what does this have to do with the new outbreak of another virus (of thousands)? Don’t sweat the small stuff; prepare yourself, at all ages, by eating healthy, and maintain some sort of activity (to promote growth). During such events, do what is necessary to keep yourself free of disease, that you should always do anyway: keep clean.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.