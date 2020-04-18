To the Editor:
We appreciate the Killeen Daily Herald for keeping the community updated on closures and what local businesses are doing to help at this time.
Thank you for allowing us to share these posts with everyone!
Emily Rivera
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce
