To the Editor:
Re: “Harker Heights PD investigating Christmas Eve water hose incident,” December 30, 2021 issue of KDH
We moved from Austin to Harker Heights two years ago.
Highland Oaks is a racially diverse, friendly neighborhood in which residents respect one another and enjoy one another’s company.
Asian, African-American, Latino, White, gay and straight homeowners here take tremendous pride in their property and live in harmony.
Until this “water hose” incident-reported Dec. 30 in your newspaper, we had not experienced nor heard of any incidents of bigotry.
Reading the story, it seems plain that is was racially motivated, and it happening on Christmas Eve makes it doubly troubling.
On behalf of Highland Oaks residents, I apologize to the man assaulted on Christmas Eve.
Cliff McSparran
Harker Heights
