Tax-levying season is upon us, and every local taxpayer needs to understand that they are going to be paying more in taxes. And there is only one reason for this — local elected officials keep opting to set the MAXIMUM tax rate allowed, even though every taxing entity is sitting on massive financial reserves.
The maximum tax rate allowed is ironically called the Voter-Approval Rate. It’s the highest rate an entity is allowed to impose WITHOUT triggering a voter referendum to approve a tax rate.
Taxpayers should not be confused by the aimless chatter about lower tax rate, higher appraisal values or negative impact of the 100% DV exemption. While all of these are mitigating factors in determining the tax rate needed to produce the income required, the actual responsibility for setting the tax rate falls on the elected officials of our local taxing entities.
These arguments are a cover for elected officials and tax entities to ignore the No-New-Revenue Rate which every taxing entity has the authority to impose. This rate is the rate required to generate the same amount of revenue as was collected in the previous year. Because the taxable value of property in the local area has gone up due to population growth and appraisal values this rate is significantly lower than the Voter-Approval Rate.
Taxing entities decline to talk about this rate or impose it because it eliminates the surplus that every local taxing entity banks on to build their respective “strategic reserves”. Instead, they blame higher tax collection on the tax appraisal district, or they bad-mouth the very veterans who sacrificed to defend our freedoms even though defending our freedom has caused many of the veterans to live with physical impairments.
Do not be fooled by the rhetoric. The only reason taxpayers pay the amount of taxes they pay is because of the tax rate our elected officials levy.
Neither tax rate was ever intended to be an absolute.
The Voter-Approval Rate should be used to account for growth/inflation when reserves are low, and the No-New-Revenue Rate is best used when entities have healthy reserves and want to limit the tax burden of its constituency.
Given the very generous surplus levels at every local taxing entity, it’s about time the taxpayers stood up and demanded the No New Revenue Tax rate.
