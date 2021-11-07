To the Editor:
My family and I are starting to think about winter. We’ve got a fireplace company coming to fix the flue, some canned goods and bottled water tucked away, and contingency plans in the works.
I think this is just plain common sense. We’ve got two kids in diapers, so it’s super important that we make sure they stay warm and fed. As so many NCOs drilled into my head during my Army days: “Failure to plan is planning to fail.”
But what about the grid? Gov. Abbott & them passed some legislation, but they’re fig leaves, and that’s not just my opinion. Experts have weighed in and said that the same thing that happened in February can easily happen again. I have not one additional ounce of confidence in the grid’s ability to deliver power when the “stuff” hits the fan again.
And that really worries me! Not only my kids, but also their Nana and Pop-pop down the street in Killeen are what one might call “vulnerable population.” Maybe politicians who never met them don’t care if they live or die, but they’re people. They’re very important to ME.
At least 210 deaths, but actually probably more like 702 people died during the last storm. These were people’s nanas, pop-pops, grandsons, granddaughters, mothers and fathers. Their lives — and deaths — affect their communities in so many different ways.
I know when a person gets all sentimental like this, people have a tendency to stop listening. “Don’t get so emotional.” Or maybe it’s just that you can’t make people care if they don’t care. Profits over people. Politics over everything.
The truth remains: This IS a matter of life and death. The people who died this February— their lives matter just as much as your life or my life. Maybe “pro-life” Texas should do some soul-searching and actually do something about this dire situation, so that more people don’t have to die. It’s just common sense.
Sarah Williams
Harker Heights
