When Harker Heights canceled its preliminary tax rate vote this past Tuesday, the mayor and city manager told the assembled audience that there was a software glitch at BellCAD that prevented the council from setting the rate that night.
Actually, the city received actual calculated voter-approval-rates and no-new-revenue-rates from the BellCAD and the city realized that even though it had assessed in its budget retreat workshop that a rate of $.5140 would meet its budget needs, it could have set a rate as high as $.5699, which is what BellCAD determined the voter-approval-rate to really be.
So the council needed to cancel setting the preliminary tax rate on Tuesday, for once it did set a rate, it would not be able to set it higher.
Now, the city staff and council are trying to figure out how to walk back statements that $.5140 — previously believed to be the highest it could set, which the city insisted was necessary for budget necessities — is now “not enough” and it might need to set the rate even higher.
Even before this delay, I have asserted to my City Council that it looks like the city is not taxing to meet a need, but in fact to tax as much as it can.
The council decision coming up Tuesday, August 15 will affirm whether the city is taxing to “needs” or to “wants.”
It should not raise the preliminary rate it already determined to be sufficient because that will be the clearest message that the city intends to extract every tax dollar it can, whenever it can.
