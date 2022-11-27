To the Editor:

Citizens who are upset that the Harker Heights City Council repealed the “Prop A” ordinance should consider redirecting their frustration at the organizers who manipulated local voters in pursuit of their political goals.

Stevetopus

Welcome to Texas! Your vote doesn't count if government doesn't like what its for!

The cities had plenty of time before deciding what goes on the ballot and what is legal.

I know we have a bunch of near sighted monkeys in state legislature who only care about keeping their pockets full, but when it comes to local government, they have no excuse to allow scrupulous laws to appt to a ballot.

This outrageous act by local government

will lead to an authoritarian type system in which voters will have NO SAY in what they vote for.

Wake up people!!!

