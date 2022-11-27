To the Editor:
Citizens who are upset that the Harker Heights City Council repealed the “Prop A” ordinance should consider redirecting their frustration at the organizers who manipulated local voters in pursuit of their political goals.
Julie Oliver of Ground Game Texas is the Austin organizer who disingenuously used local voters to advance her get-out-the-vote campaign by promising an outcome that could never be under Texas law.
Equally guilty, former Killeen City Council member Shirley Fleming and now-elected Louie Minor were local organizers who latched onto this manipulation; the former should have known better than to advance an ordinance fully at odds with Texas law and the latter should have too, but as the recipient of the get-out-the-vote effort, perhaps now feels compelled to double down on the efforts he illogically advanced.
I have criticized the Harker Heights council on other topics, but here I have nothing but respect for their decision to take a vote contrary to the will of the voters to maintain the rule of law.
Their decision will be seen favorably by the Texas Legislature that is soon to meet.
Despite the misleading by the organizers, this proposed ordinance was never a proxy vote for an issue that can only be approved by the Texas Legislature.
While I wished the proposal — separately deemed unconstitutional by both the Killeen and Harker Heights city attorneys on Tuesday — never reached the ballot, it was Ms. Oliver who pressed the case that it was council’s ‘ministerial duty’ to put the proposal on the ballot no matter the legal conflict and ultimate outcome.
She got what she wanted but now leaves a trail of frustration as the remaining local organizers seemingly are ready to double down on this façade that if people vote for anything, they get to have it, even if it is at odds with Texas law.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
Welcome to Texas! Your vote doesn't count if government doesn't like what its for!
The cities had plenty of time before deciding what goes on the ballot and what is legal.
I know we have a bunch of near sighted monkeys in state legislature who only care about keeping their pockets full, but when it comes to local government, they have no excuse to allow scrupulous laws to appt to a ballot.
This outrageous act by local government
will lead to an authoritarian type system in which voters will have NO SAY in what they vote for.
Wake up people!!!
