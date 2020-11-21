To the Editor:
Though I am proud of my genealogy, none of that represents who I really am. We are not only of one ethnicty or racial background; we all are a variety of many: we are humans, as God created us.
Put aside your dislike of ethic or racial differences. Protest nothing; these differences don’t matter! Celebrate being of God’s creation, and do it with love of fellow humans.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
