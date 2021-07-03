To the Editor:
There is a virus festering in our society and it has been working under cover for several years clandestinely.
It has only recently reared its ugly head during the current pandemic. It has surged into our American society, infecting our culture, government, schools/colleges, and churches.
This virus has wrought division, bred resentment, and caused destruction in our cities.
This virus originated with tenets of Marxism and socialism. It wants to separate us by skin color, destroy our police, dismantle our society and the family unit and eradicate our churches. If left unchecked, its goal is the destruction of America.
This virus, CRT (Critical Race Theory) is being propagated by some who think they are on a crusade to rid America of its ills.
A few have begun to defend our society, but many Americans are oblivious to what is going on.
It is time for the silent majority to get involved in our churches, school boards, and contacting our elected officials in order to root out this virus before it is too late.
Lynn Crafton
Harker Heights
