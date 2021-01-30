To the Editor:
Harker Heights should hold a public referendum on acquiring Dana Peak park from the Corps of Engineers as part of the May election, instead of taking a City Council-only vote that has been shielded from the public’s scrutiny.
A public referendum allows the public to better ask how a city that has already grown its debt load 25% in the last three years to over $40M, if it has a solid plan to take on a park and make repairs, that during the last flood, resulted in $30M of federal repairs.
All future repair costs would be fully paid by only Harker Heights citizens if the city takes over this park. The city has “target-fixation” on this takeover, driven too much by the desire to hold the Food, Wine and Brew Fest and other tourist events at the best and nearest public, natural setting we have in Central Texas.
It is so fixated on this narrow thought, that it refuses to hold dialogue in open session as required by Texas law.
At a past, broader-level parks and recreation forum and survey last year, the public at large, including citizens beyond Harker Heights, resoundingly said, “leave Dana Peak alone!”
A referendum gives not only Harker Heights residents a better opportunity to review and understand the financial risk, but every elected official across Central Texas to consider why their sister city is going to take over and implement too-high fees on others to walk, hike, and bike, where no fee exists now.
Howard “Scot” Arey
Harker Heights
