To the Editor:
After telling (Proposition A) petitioners and this newspaper that the city attorney had “released a legal opinion,” we now learn there was no written legal opinion. Never was: “there is no record responsive to your request.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
After telling (Proposition A) petitioners and this newspaper that the city attorney had “released a legal opinion,” we now learn there was no written legal opinion. Never was: “there is no record responsive to your request.”
The city waited until the election was over to give the truth, taking all 10 days under Texas law to answer that there never was a written opinion.
Already, one City Council member is defending the action, “it was probably a verbal opinion.”
But following that dubious defense digs an even deeper hole, for if the opinion was “verbal” then how was this City Council ever going to consider it to overrule clear city charter referendum processes?
And more importantly, why would a judgment appropriately made by the full council be provided to the petitioners the day before the election started? Before the council was able to study and deliberate the opinion and judge its merits?
Our city manager stated the timing of his election eve news release wasn’t manipulative, but per the KDH article, “it just happened to be when the city attorney’s opinion came back.”
The city delayed its response through the election, even though Texas law is that the requested information is produced with “prompt access.” It knew immediately upon receipt of my request in the first days of the early voting that it had no written legal opinion, but it sat on this information, such that the newspaper not less than three times took the representations of my city manager to tell voters that any voter-approved repeal wouldn’t matter because “the city attorney has issued an opinion stating that the vote would not produce such an outcome.”
“Issued an opinion.” There was no opinion.
This was all a gross deception of the city that cannot be tolerated.
No matter one’s position on Prop A, we should all be steadfast in protecting the sanctity of the vote, free from manipulation.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.