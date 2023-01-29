To the Editor:
RE: KDH editorial Saturday, Jan. 21
I remember reading a quote some time ago that was credited to Colin Powell. I could not substantiate that Powell was the author, however, the quote made good sense to me and stayed with me: “In an argument stick to the issues — no name calling.”
Add to this my three favorite political analysts and commentators: Charley Reese, Dr. Thomas Sowell, and Dr. Charles Krauthammer, all of whom espoused common sense over political bias.
I can honestly tell you I strongly disliked the subject editorial in content and tone.
Let’s see, “hockey masked villain,” “political terrorism” and “Negotiating with terrorist” ... doesn’t sound like an open and fair way to begin a debate with a political adversary to me.
Somehow over the last 20 years or so, COMPROMISE has become a dirty word in politics. Yet, compromise is the way things get done in business, sports, law and even in marriage, in everyday American life. This is because we claim to be a Constitutional Republic with fair representation to ensure equal rights for all our citizens.
We are not a dictatorship, at least not yet! A business contract is a compromise between two or more people to get something completed. A plea bargain in our legal system is a compromise between the prosecutor and the defense counsel representing the accused. A rule book in sports is an agreed compromise between the opposing players.
Marriage vows are a compromise between husband and wife on how their life together will hopefully be fulfilled and long lived.
If you believe that marriage is the strongest thread that holds our family, society, and community together, you can see that compromise is the real strength of our nation.
If compromise fails in a marriage, that marriage is doomed to fail.
The same can be said of our representative institutions in Washington, D.C. If our senators and congressmen continue to fail to compromise and properly represent private citizens, surely that Congress will fail.
Look at the mess our country is in right now: Uncontrolled spending, uncontrolled immigration, national elections with seemingly dishonest outcomes, two political parties that distrust each other. There is gridlock in our nation’s capital where the will of the people falls on deaf ears.
Speaking of deaf ears, the tone of this editorial is heartbreaking to me. It offers more doom and gloom for our future with little or no hope that things are getting better. Just the same old same old.
“We the people” need to do a much better job selecting those who represent us. Our first opportunity to start getting back on track is the national election of 2024.
Our grandchildren deserve fewer hockey-masked villains and less political terrorism and more statesmanship and unified action from our government and our press.
Please vote your conscience in 2024.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
