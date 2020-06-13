To the Editor:
It seems that the pandemic is getting second rating by the media.
Why? A new, more exciting story has evolved: rioting and chaos on the streets.
It seems that every time an event occurs that seems newsworthy and important to our way of life, a new “thing” mysteriously appears.
There is no doubt that the Floyd (alleged) murder is important; after all, the appearance of police brutality is evident.
Maybe that’s true, but it does not remove the concern we should have for the medical emergency. Coronavirus is not going away any time soon, and there will be multitudes of cases, and deaths. There is no single vaccine to protect us nor viable medical treatments that can assure successful treatment.
Even so, the public is becoming relaxed, with the opening of public activities making it seem that the emergency is over; we are ready to free ourselves of the ardors of self quarantine.
So, what is going to happen? What will happen, if we don’t continue social distancing, is that the tragedy of past pandemics will be dwarfed. I pray that the public, all of us, wake up. It’s not over yet.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
