To the Editor:
Congratulations to Fort Cavazos.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Congratulations to Fort Cavazos.
The Army post is now named for a man who spent 33 years in the U.S. Army, fought with distinction in two wars, commanded III Corps and Fort Hood and became the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general.
It is no longer named for a man who resigned from the U.S. Army to fight for the Confederacy — a group of states that left the United States and then fought against the U.S. to protect the institution of slavery.
Congratulations to the federal government.
In 2021, Congress mandated the removal of Confederate names, symbols, monuments and other honors from Defense Department property. It was the right decision. U.S. military installations should not be — and never should have been — named for Confederates.
Congratulations to America.
Soon, we as a nation will no longer honor Confederates and the Confederacy, and that’s a good thing; no country should honor pro-slavery traitors. That’s especially true for a nation that calls itself “the land of the free.”
Deb Moore
Harker Heights
(1) comment
it's a ridiculous and needless change made to posture to liberal woke politics, to the tune of about $70M. Money and time better spent educating the people about the history of the US.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.