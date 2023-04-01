To the Editor:
I have never been accused of being the sharpest knife in the drawer, so let’s see if I got this straight from what I see on televised cable news, national network news and local newspaper reporting:
We are planning to arrest our former president whose policies gave us:
1) a better standard of living at less cost
2) low unemployment across all gender and ethnic lines
3) a mostly secure southern border
4) energy independence and profits
5) an inordinate rapid COVID vaccine production and distribution system
6) a strong military
7) deterrent respect from our enemies Russia and China from invading other nations
We are asked to support the re-election of our current president whose policies gave us:
1) a worse standard of living at greater cost
2) loss of jobs here and employment to our enemies
3) a porous southern border
4) energy beggars
5) lies regarding the development and distribution of COVID vaccine
6) a wounded military that continues decaying since a chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal
7) the invasion of Ukraine by an emboldened Russia
Yes, former President Trump may be indicted and convicted of illegally tampering with the election process in the state of Georgia.
I am a Trump supporter; however, if he is found guilty, his political future is over, and he rightfully cannot run in 2024.
To paraphrase an anonymous friend of mine, “Joe Biden supporters need to realize their candidate has not been up to the challenge of the presidency and should not be reelected.”
To me, both candidates and their respective parties have been guilty of lies and deceit.
So, we voter taxpayers may be spinning around the porcelain bowl for at least another year praying for better presidential candidates from both sides in 2024!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
