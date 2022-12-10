To the Editor:
To the Editor:
In states that do not by statute allow recreational marijuana use, some liberal cities have backed away from prosecuting lower-level drug use or possession crimes, including those related to marijuana.
These include the Washington, D.C., area, as well as Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles, California and all these cities, have more than that in common.
Some have even legally approved the use of recreational marijuana.
The DNC has made a campaign to push this agenda in our little town of Harker Heights. Why, you ask? Get them high; you can control them.
The group called Ground Game is blue-funded by all liberal companies.
A woman named Julie Oliver is pushing this agenda very hard in our small town and surrounding cities. Again, why, you ask?
No, it’s not because of PTSD; you can get a medical card for that treatment.
Again, as we have seen in the last few weeks, the DNC will do anything to work their way into our cities and destroy them. It’s their M.O.
Whether you are a liberal or not, you can’t believe this is the right thing for your city to decriminalize this. Then what? We will have no bail for crime?
Well, Ms. Oliver, you’re not from here; you more than likely destroyed your town, and brought your ways with you.
Sadly, Mr. Kimble ( the police chief in Killeen ) gave up and gave in threw up his hands, said I can’t live with this in Killeen and retired.
That is your first clue. This is not right. Why? It’s the state law!
That’s right. We are governed by the state, not by Ground Game or even a city council.
One more time — it’s a state law!
Like it or not, we must abide by the laws of the state or we are setting ourselves up for the same outcome as the cities above.
I do not want to live in Portland, Seattle or LA. I live in Texas for a reason, so Ms. Oliver, please find somewhere else to destroy.
Laurie McElhiney
Harker Heights
