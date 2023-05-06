To the Editor:
I have done my best to ignore the small pettiness of the political ad in the Killeen Daily Herald. But not being able to sleep last night has prodded me to speak up, because it’s not what we here in Harker Heights want to see.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 9:01 am
It was done by an out-of-towner and an anarchist, just as I predicted. The @ Ground Game Texas has come and demeaned and lowered our local politics to no end.
I can not believe that a local candidate has been so bought and paid for so badly that she would allow them to put her name on their ticket and let them bring her that low.
So low that her character, dignity, and integrity are at stake.
That’s a high price. It’s like selling your soul. It shows desperation and fear of an opponent.
And yes, I will say this again: These people, the candidate and Ground Game are not from here. And yes, I was born in Alabama, my mother here in Texas, and I have lived here in Texas as long as my husband was in the Army — 44 years. So that kinda makes me from here.
Not New York, where by the way, the DNC has destroyed. And guess what? The candidate is a chairman for the DNC.
Laurie Rye-Williamson McElhiney
Harker Heights
