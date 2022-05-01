To the Editor:
“The truth is, this is not about voting rights. This is about a partisan political power grab, and they are just trying to dress it up and sell it as something else. I just don’t think the American people are buying it.”
Sen. John Cornyn’s quoted statement refers to the Democratic hopes of passing a federal voting bill that would reinstate part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. This hope remains languishing and in critical condition as rejected from bipartisan support.
Such is the state of play from our elected leaders who seem to continue with intent toward solutions in search of problems when it serves a specific political play. The Texas Legislature’s solution in search of voting problems is wrapped up all tightly in new voting requirements.
To solve the 0.004% occurrence of voter fraud, the dressing up has been turned into voter suppression. A figure of 27,000 rejected ballots has been recorded from counties statewide.
How does the Fort Hood community feel about all but four mail-in ballots from overseas being rejected?
Confusion and chaos arose before, during and after March elections. Mail-in ballot forms required verifications of ID information that applicants should have provided in multiple ways. Ballots were problematic in requiring information at the very bottom of the form where the glue seal and interfered as poorly designed and problematic.
Right here in Bell County is the indictment of a citizen voter who was found to have voted in more than one precinct and in violation of voting laws as far back as two years ago.
Postponements of his trial have been repeated and are now set for trial in August.
Depending on who you are, it appears prosecution in voting violations can be swift and maximum or can be easily dismissed and minimal.
Elsewhere in the country, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is being investigated for being a registered voter in three states simultaneously.
During the 2020 election, he and his wife cast absentee ballots from a mobile home address tat he did not own or visit.
He and former President Donald Trump still claim that the past presidential election was a “partisan power grab,” just as Senator Cornyn’s exact words.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights
