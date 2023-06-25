To the Editor:
Do we really care about education in KISD?
There are 117,196 eligible voters to vote in KISD elections.
There-are 44,500 KISD students.
In the May 6 KISD Board election, there were a total 4,210 ballots cast!
Who gives a flip about the quality of education KISD kids receive on the public dole? Why do we seem so apathetic?
It seems KISD lacks community standards/expectations; we’ve become rats marching to TX top-down education bureaucracy Pied Piper’s melody over the cliff.
How sorry is it we allow KISD to manage a $500 million budget so apathetically, cavalierly and carelessly?
Here’s the tale of the tape: 4,210 ballots/11,7196 eligible voters -- a 3.6% election turnout.
In other words, we could care less. It’s a state of affairs, methinks.
Henry Glaister
Harker Heights
