To the Editor:
If you are a fan of Facebook, you should have noticed that there has been a yearlong movement to defend Mr. Trump against those who wanted his job. Likewise, his opponents have done everything possible to denigrate him, with the goal of quickly removing him from office. Accordingly, he is well loved by conservatives and despised by liberals (progressives). This divisiveness is what caused the attack in Washington on Jan. 6.
The conservative masses that broke into the Capitol building only needed a spark to ignite their rage. Mr. Trump provided that spark innocently by suggesting that the country must be defended against unbridled socialism.
The crowd saw that as a call to send a message physically, not philosophically. Mr. Trump did not make a call to physically ‘take’ the Capitol; he was talking about the bigger picture, making his conservative case.
To put our ex-president on trial for expressing his opinion is exactly what socialist countries do now. China, Russia, Iraq, Burma, and others are doing that, as had the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany and Italy, and Japan in the not so distance past.
Congress and the new administration have far more important national concerns to address. COVID-19 must be the top concern, as well as the economy, and national security. China, Russia, and others are increasing their military, while we piddle around with triviality. We are apt to become a second rate country, not the leader of the free world.
Let’s forget the minimal and concern ourselves with the maximal.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
