To the Editor:
We moved to Harker Heights in December to be closer to family. It was certainly a challenge driving 1,000 miles with a 3-month-old and a 2-year-old. We survived the winter storm, bought a house, and are determined to make the best of this new home.
One of the toughest things we’ve faced since moving, is sitting at home, wanting to start building our lives here, reaching out to the community, finding a church … and hearing that our neighbors, in large part, don’t care if my babies get sick with COVID.
Can’t be bothered to put a piece of fabric on their face for a few minutes out of their day. This is so baffling, lonely, and sad.
Who decided that a virus belongs to a political party?
Are we going to start assigning all diseases a partisan label? Influenza: Republican, tuberculosis: Democrat, I suppose lung cancer is Libertarian?
My husband and I, both veterans, got the shot at the Temple VA as soon as it was available. Our kids will, too, when it’s approved for them.
Side effects I (a breastfeeding mother) experienced were: a half-day of fatigue after the second dose, and feeling so much relief when I go out in public.
I’m sure some people would love to tell me to relax, the virus ain’t that bad, if I want to get out in the community and go to church, I should just do it!
That sounds easy. Like telling a diabetic, eat whatever you want! And if there’s a tornado warning, I don’t need to do anything, right?
I’m still wanting to make the best of where we’re at. I’m not looking for friends who agree with me about everything all the time. Who can find that?
But I am looking to connect to people who care about my kids’ health. Whose brains function at least at a minimal level that they don’t believe everything they see on the internet, or take as gospel truth what’s on TV. Who actually take Gospel Truth seriously: love your neighbor, don’t let false teachers deceive you, take care of the most vulnerable among you.
Is that too much to ask?
Sarah Williams
Harker Heights
