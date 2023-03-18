I flew my American flag upside down at half-staff for more than a year because I believe our country is in great peril. I no longer fly my American Flag at all. The America in which I grew up after WWII is gone! We have abandoned America’s strength, values and are killing her Soul. I’ve been looking for one single word that describes the societal changes I have seen and experienced in the decline of our human community in America. I believe that word is “Feral”!
Television for example used to be a source of news, sports, and classy entertainment and humor. It reflected our values and what we would let come into our homes. At least when the kids were still awake. Late night shows were a little racier than prime time. Now you can find filth and brutality all day, any day.
On one TV channel we see and hear the Honorable Mr. So-and-So who assures us our borders are secure. Another channel one click away shows us thousands of unvetted and medically unscreened “immigrants” pouring across our borders. A very high percentage of TV commercials bombard us with non-traditional American families and gender manipulation. Many officials tell us that wind turbines and solar panels are ready to support American industry, transportation, and communications. Most of us who read and think know that none of this is true. What is true is Mr. Alinsky’s threat to overwhelm the system.
As a kid and young adult, I never feared going almost any place in America on public transportation. My schools were safe, clean, and well run. Act the fool and you were sent home immediately on foot to face parents that mostly sided with the school administrators. You usually had to atone for your untoward behavior before returning to school. If you were unwilling, you stayed home until you were willing or found an alternative place to learn and grow up, usually less agreeable than public school.
For the most part in everything I did growing up in America, there was an adult in-charge and responsible for activities, missions, or goals — a teacher, pastor, coach, bus driver, or room attendant. They were the authorities who ensured that your good and bad behavior was recognized and addressed in a quick and appropriate manner.
We brought guns to high school to learn safety and marksmanship from our teachers — not to shoot our classmates or teachers.
A former president accused us country bumpkins of clinging to our Bibles and our guns. Yes, we are. We are trying to hold on to the country we know and love as “One country under God”, and “Judged by the content of our character not the color of our skin.” So far, the millions of people who have entered our country inappropriately during the last three years have not improved my life one bit. How about yours? Please vote judiciously in 2024.
