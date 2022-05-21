To the Editor:
Last week I expressed concern that Harker Heights’ sales taxes were significantly under-reported this fiscal year. Whereas the Comptroller says it had given us $5M this year, the city said no, it only received $3.4M as the October and November, 2021 sales taxes, received this Fiscal Year, were shifted to last FY.
Our mayor asked about the shifted sales taxes during the 1st quarter fiscal update: “that initiative, was that because of the audit, was it a suggestion from them (the auditor)?” The Finance director answered “Yes.” I asked for a copy of the audit.
Instead of finding any written recommendations in this audit to shift the sales taxes, one does find the following statement from the city manager in the audit cover letter presented in March ’22:
“Reserve requirements for the General and Utility Funds are three months of operating expenses. The General fund had seven and a half months fund balance or 66.5% of operating expenditure.
This was due to a change in policy of posting sales tax payments to the month reported instead of the month the City received it.” (Caps added)
The only problem with that statement from the city manager to our city council is that it is not true.
City reserves have been double what the city says is policy for at least the year prior to this accounting change. I spoke before the council on excessive reserves numerous times.
Even if one accounts for the $1.6M in sales taxes shifted to last year — that amount is less than one month of reserves — then the city’s own assessment of “7.5 months of reserves” is still above 6 months.
For two years, I asked why this city keeps reserves double what its own policy requires, while still increasing property taxes.
I had never received an answer — until the last tax rate hearing when our city manager advised council that because of the severe effect of the unreimbursed 100% DV tax exemption, this city would “use reserves to offset revenue shortages over the next five years.”
That’s the reason for the excessive reserves and the property tax increases. To whitewash this — no, to mislead — that the sales tax accounting change was the reason for these two-times over policy reserves should disturb every member of this Council.
You were misled in this audit document. And when the Council is misled, it means the public has been misled.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
