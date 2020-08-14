To the Editor:
There is a story, “The Mouse That Roared,” about a small country that confronted a large one. It was humorous and forgettable.
Now, we actually have in existence several countries that own “the bomb” and carry the big stick that we only carried in the past.
Not so funny when any country can confront others successfully, as long as they own that weapon, and the list of owners is increasing.
We must prepare ourselves defensively for such possibilities; we will never be able to convince them to stop building nuclear weapons, or any other weapons of mass destruction. Unilateral defense is the only way that we can protect ourselves and make useless such weapons.
China has billions of subjects, and its leaders have been known to disregard their lives in order to pursue their ideology.
Their neighbor, North Korea (a mouse) would lose nothing by starting a fracas, and China would stand by, waving their fingers, but doing nothing more.
Russia, though no longer an active Communist country, still retains the same brutish state of mind, and must be feared, too. They have not reduced their nuclear arsenal, and are not apt to. In fact, they, as China, are actively pursing new weaponry. What a dilemma the world is in.
To counter nuclear proliferation and increased military might throughout the world is going to take more than informal discussions.
It is going to take active participation by our government in any/all disarmament talks and treaties.
It is true that much of that does not accomplish actual reductions, but it does get the public involved, and hopefully, require action by all governments.
It is important to make this delayed emergency public.
Let’s pray that reactions become evident.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.