I see much from those that don’t want to believe in HAGW (human assisted global warming) but nothing authoritative. Usually, they come from organization that would lobby against emission constraints, using so-called experts to tout their agenda. But I continually see warnings from experts in the field confirming rapid global warming.
It appears to me that there will not be a worldwide acceptance of either premise until it is too late. China and third world countries will not comply, and that’s a shame, since the U.S. is doing a great deal to alleviate the air quality problem in our country. I have no idea how to convince other nations, but I see that people in our own country are going to great lengths to disregard warnings, encouraging those countries to keep destroying the environment. Very sad.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
