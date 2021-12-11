To the Editor:
I’m pretty tired of the mud-slinging that political and social leaders are encouraging in our country, where the vast majority of people just want to put food on the table, a roof over their heads, be healthy, work at a job that is dignified and safe, and find a few moments of joy here and there with friends and family.
I tell you what, if there is a candidate next election, be it a Democrat, Republican, Green Party, Purple Party, cat, aardvark, or grasshopper, I will probably vote for them if they tell me a couple things:
1. I have ideas to solve some problems! No, my platform is not “anti-X.” It actually contains some substance!
It does ME no good to be all about saying “no” to everything, when this country has real problems to solve. Education is underfunded, Texas’ power grid needs fixing, etc. etc. etc. Living life opposing “the enemy” a.k.a. members of the other party… how does that fix anything?
2. No one gets left behind. Rural, urban, black, brown, white, old, young, atheist, Christian; everyone belongs! This is not a platform of exclusion, but rather radical inclusion!
Once again, most people in this country just want to be safe and healthy. Living life based on who doesn’t belong eventually gets you to a pretty lonely place.
Nobody’s perfect. We all have neighbors who do things that really rub us the wrong way. And, we still have to live with these people on this planet. If aliens invaded, you better believe you’d be united with them to save the people and things you hold dear.
If you think about it, that’s where we are now. There are a lot of people with big voices who only have their own interests at heart. Think: making more money, getting more power. They’ve discovered that a really easy way to get people’s attention is to yell and scream about how [group of people] is the enemy and we must fight them! At all costs! And buy my book that tells you how! Three easy payments of $10.99!
Don’t indulge them. I know it feels good to simplify things like that. But division brings us to ever smaller and smaller results. Those in power know that if they divide the populace, their power is secure because everyone is busy fighting each other rather than fighting for accountability for those in power.
How about we try multiplication? I want to be safe and healthy. You, too. Our efforts combined are greater than either of us bickering with each other every day. Multiply that by the people you know and love. They want to be safe and healthy. Multiply that idea.
You may think this sounds naive, but really, what’s the alternative?
Do you love the state of affairs right now?
For goodness’ sake. After the pandemic we’ve had, don’t we all need a little less isolation, and a little more hope for the future?
Sarah Williams
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.