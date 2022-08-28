Three weeks ago, I publicly questioned the taxing integrity of the five taxing entities that directly affect my property taxes and argued they were more interested in taking taxpayer monies for their financial reserves than the actual interest of their taxpayers.
Well, I’m proud to say today that three of them made me out to be a liar, one kind of “waffled” the issue and one unfortunately proved me right.
To the three (Bell County, Central Texas College, and Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District), I say thank you. All three of you have adopted a no-new-revenue rate that not only lowers the taxpayers’ rate but also our overall bill. For that I award you an A+.
To the one who “waffled” (Harker Heights) I award you a C. You met the taxpayer halfway. You gave a lower tax rate and a lower tax bill, but the rate you set still adds way too much to your financial reserves.
Which brings us to the “villain” of tax-levying season — Killeen Independent School District. Not only did KISD set the max rate allowed by law without requiring voter approval, but the rate KISD adopted wipes out 60% of the tax relief the other four gave.
To be fair, KISD would have “lost” about $7M in state aid if they had lowered their rate by the 2 cents needed to “freeze” taxpayers’ bills at 2022 levels, but since they are transferring $39.5M to their strategic facility fund, it seems obvious they had the money to overcome any “lost” state aid.
But instead of freezing KISD taxpayers’ bill, KISD raised taxes and deposited $39.5M in their saving account. For that I give KISD an F.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.