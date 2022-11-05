To the Editor:
To the Editor:
It doesn’t take a political pundit to figure out why. People are tired of the high food and energy costs, and the party in power must pay the political price.
If Republicans take over Congress, I hope they do more than just fight with the president, roll back his legislative achievements, and conduct investigations of him, his son Hunter, China, the Justice Department, etc.
If Republicans take over Congress, I hope they stop worrying about “rigged” elections that weren’t rigged, “cancel culture,” book bans and “woke” stuff.
I especially hope they don’t try to ban abortion altogether.
In other words, if Republicans take over Congress, I hope they get some positive things done for the American people.
Deb Moore
Harker Heights
