To the Editor:
Every elected official should show the political courage that state Rep. Hugh Shine did at his May 16 legislative update in Harker Heights.
As the dialogue centered around property taxes, I asked, “Is it your intention that a veteran with a 100% disability rating who is not limited in his ability to work, be fully exempt from property taxation?”
His answer is worth repeating: He responded that he found it “unethical” to receive that exemption and still be capable of work.
Tuesday night, the Killeen city manager showed the effect of the 100% DV property tax exemption on his city. $9 million of exempted, uncollected tax revenue — a stunning 24% increase in exempted value from the year before.
The increase in exemptions exceeded the growth in newly built property value on the tax rolls.
Reinforcing this was Mr. (Kent) Cagle’s slide showing Phase 1 of newly built Heritage Oaks, off Chaparral Road. This development of $400,000 homes has 55% of the development exempt from taxation.
With Killeen proposing a tax rate at the maximum allowed voter-approval-rate, we literally are at a point where less well-off citizens are paying more taxes to subsidize those in the most expensive neighborhoods.
It extends across our cities. This year, BellCAD reported 132 new homes in Harker Heights but we had an increase of 115 fully tax-exempted homesteads.
The path is unsustainable for taxpayers in the near-term. It’s immoral right now.
Until elected officials speak with the conviction of Hugh Shine we won’t fix this. Instead, the cities will fight amongst themselves for the limited Texas reimbursement funding.
Do you think Killeen with its nearly $1.5 billion (not a typo) of fully exempted DVHS property wants to share any Texas funding with Harker Heights? Probably not.
But neither have Texas legislators been keen to expand state money when neighborhoods with statistics like Phase 1 of Heritage Oaks exist.
We all will do much better when more officials have the courage to say what Hugh Shine said out loud.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
