To the Editor:
Somehow the advent and definition of the phrase “Hate Speech” escapes me! I may have uttered the word hate in speaking. However, I don’t ever remember using the word hate toward anyone or anything about which I have written. The exception perhaps is Brussels sprouts. I most definitely hate Brussels sprouts in all forms and disguise. My best recollection is that the phrase “hate speech” is a relatively new – the last four or five years at the longest.
There are some new terms and phrases that I don’t like at all. I am not sure they rise to the hate speech level. Most of them started from cable TV news “talking heads” or politicians and morphed their way into my newspaper. Please remember these are my opinions as follows:
Black Lives Matter: Yes, they do, but not at the exclusion of other lives. I believe all Good Lives Matter.
Defund the Police: Crime and murder rates are soaring. Our cities are on fire. Smash and grab looters go unpunished. Our schools and shopping malls are unsafe. Like Forest Gump, I am not a smart man. However, defunding the police doesn’t sound smart to me.
Gun Violence: Guns are not violent. They are inanimate objects without human will. We watched a man murder several people by driving his car through a peaceful parade. No one clamors “Car Violence!” Bad people are violent and should be punished accordingly.
Mail-in Ballots: These should contain personal identifiable information (PII) facsimile to confirm US citizenship. This is still a Constitutional requirement.
Open Border: This is insanity for many reasons. It is inexcusable to many of us common citizens. This can’t be happening — but it is!
Fake News: Publicly lying — in print or on the TV screen to promote some political agenda. Sadly, it is being done by our own free press members who are supposed to be our watchdogs for corruption.
Green Energy: A great idea as soon as solar and wind turbines are no longer fully dependent of fossil fuel products for their production and sustainability. To me, “Green Energy” suggests something that is plant and maybe water based. True Hydro-electric power is water based and renewable. Think about it.
The National Debt Ceiling: This is a government fiction (a lie — see Fake News above) in that the ceiling moves higher each year. It is supposed to be by definition “the upper limit” of something. As an analogy think of a sign in a restaurant that reads: “Free Margaritas Tomorrow.” You will never get a free Margarita and you will never see a Debt Ceiling. Neither will your children or grandchildren when they are taxpayers.
Robo Calls: Once upon a time the telephone’s ring usually brought something pleasant to my ear. Now we screen every number and let the recorder deal with extended car warranty deals, hearing aids, and investment opportunities in Bangladesh!
Cancel Culture: It seems that President Biden plans to crack down on “global kleptocracy” and several more local, state, and national skullduggeries are being investigated to put an end to political corruption. I read a lot about this in the printed media and heard much more on TV during the daily press conference from the White House. Not surprisingly in all this chatter the name Hunter Biden seldom comes up. I suggest he start this campaign promise close to home before throwing any stones. Hunter Biden’s international intrigues and half-a million-dollar art sales are being canceled from our culture.
I have many more new terms that I don’t like. I am sure you do also. Some are so contentious they defy reason and foment hate. Someone braver than me can take those on.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.