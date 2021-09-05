To the Editor:
Masks do not stop the COVID-19
virus from entering your body. But, that is nor why we wear masks. We wear them to protect others from our oral excretions, which could contain the virus.
If everyone wore them, then the possibility of the virus spreading would be greatly reduced.
That is why medical professionals recommend even cloth masks, which have the advantage of allowing freer flow of air.
Any kind of mask would do the job.
If you want a more complete protection, you would need a mask that prevents infection at 95% or more.
A KN95 does that but reduces air flow. A N95 also does that, and air flow is increased.
However, these are usually reserved for first line and medical professionals, and thus, difficult to find.
Even if you have the better mask, you still need to protect your eyes and ears.
Bottom line, professionals know that individual protection is difficult so emphasis is on protection of others.
So, wear a mask!
Doing so will go a long way for the elimination of the virus, and sooner.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
