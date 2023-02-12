To the Editor:
The 2023 State of the Union speech was a positive review reflecting President Joe Biden’s first two years. In the words of Biden, “If your dream is to cut Social Security, then I’m your nightmare.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
The 2023 State of the Union speech was a positive review reflecting President Joe Biden’s first two years. In the words of Biden, “If your dream is to cut Social Security, then I’m your nightmare.”
In the words of comedian Seth Myers, “Grandpa came to play”!
I think the current president showed up for the American worker and inclusion of equal and fair justice for all in representation.
What have been the political arguments against candidate and now President Biden? Biden is corrupt. Biden has dementia. Biden is too old. Biden is extreme left. Biden is creating inflation. Biden is responsible for border failures. Biden is weak on U.S. security. Biden is a loser and a “Sleepy Joe.”
Facts remain above name calling.
The recent Infrastructure Bill will require building products to be made in America. Biden remarked that he will see his Republican colleagues at groundbreaking events in many states and even those who voted against the bill. That will include Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who came to Waco last summer appearing at Waco’s bridge project while having voted against it. He also joined Republicans and voted against capping Medicare prescription drug prices as a part of the Inflation Reduction Act.
The Biden Administration and Democratic congressional members calculate that a $1.7 trillion deficit cut could result from requiring billion-dollar companies to pay a 15% tax rate. The proposal in Tax Reforms would include quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks, which seems to be common practice for the wealthy. The legislation ushers in the plan of paying your fair share and provides for fully funding IRS to implement investigations of tax fraud while not raising taxes on incomes under $400k.
It is clear to me, from our country’s current leadership, that history will record work accomplished in these past two years will benefit and address the long overdue real needs previously used as political footballs in the air instead of solutions.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.