To the Editor:
I salute Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra for having the guts to require using masks, since it is urgently needed to reduce the spread of coronavirus infections and to safeguard the public health, safety and well-being of residents and visitors. I know it wasn’t easy for him to do this. I know Killeen’s well-being is his biggest priority.
We brag about our country’s advances in science and we brag about having the best doctors in the world. Why don’t we embrace what they recommend to combat the coronavirus? They tell us to exercise social distancing, wear masks in public especially if we can not do social distancing, and wash our hands for at least 20 seconds or use sanitizers as/when needed. This is not difficult to do and should be the new normal until a more permanent solution is found.
We have fumbled the ball for months in dealing/not dealing with the coronavirus.
We must rise to the occasion and do what must be done to curtail the spread of the virus that is crippling us in many ways. The economy will not improve with more people sick and people out of jobs. Healthy people are productive and can better contribute to the economy.
We must accept the new normal until our scientists and doctors find an effective vaccine and /or treatment for infections. It is everyone’s responsibility to do all we can to slow, if not stop, the spread of the virus that can ruin us (we know many of the obvious painful and costly impacts of the virus and there are many more that we have not documented yet). The longer we don’t accept the new normal, the more we prolong the agony and suffering.
Let us not waste more time and overcome this vicious enemy that we know we can defeat.
I salute the honorable mayor for his efforts.
Ray Shanaa, Ph.D.
Harker Heights
