To the Editor:
STOP THE PRESSES!
To the Editor:
STOP THE PRESSES!
KISD finally admitted the truth about its one-page “strategic facility plan” last Tuesday night (Jan. 10) and I’m going give them a compliment about it.
Some would say both of those events are newsworthy especially considering my letter to the editor two weeks ago (8 Jan 23).
Both Trustee Cullen Mills and Dr. John Craft called the one-page document “a wish list”.
This after, Mr. Adam Rich spoke about KISD contracting with outside agencies to develop “a more formal” long-range master facility plan which he informed the Board was a requirement by the Texas Administrative Code.
I applaud KISD and its Board of Trustees for finally admitting that the first step in addressing KISD facility needs is to have a formal long-range master facility plan that is not just a one-page wish list.
Having a formal long-range master facility plan is a good thing, if for no other reason than to put down in writing that decommissioning of portables is still a KISD construction priority.
Because despite Mr. Rich saying last Tuesday night that everyone knows that, that priority isn’t written down anywhere and recent construction discussion by the Board does not clearly highlight that priority.
Having a formal long-range master plan will help the Board to prioritize facility requirements and should ensure a better expenditure of taxpayer money.
It should also help the public better understand why facilities are being built.
Knowledge is power and putting that knowledge down in writing for all to see can only help to make us (the KISD community) stronger.
Stan Golaboff
Harker Heights
