To the Editor:
We seem to be stuck between “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) and “Build Back Better” (BBB) political platforms. Neither one has enough political support on it own merits to move our nation forward from the malaise we are in. The MAGA guy is viewed as too obnoxious, too bold, and too aggressive. The BBB guy is viewed as too slow, too old, and out-of-touch. Neither platform is popular enough to break the gridlock in Congress.
In short, we seem to be spending our tax dollars at an extraordinary rate and nothing is being done. Frankly, I find it discouraging that America is “slipping in the ratings” in many fields we used to dominate, like economic growth, medicine, education, production, public safety, military might and agriculture. Our heretofore amazing workforce is declining in numbers and skills. Both political parties are culpable. The constant tension and bickering we see between Democrats and Republicans in Washington, D.C., is maddening here in flyover America. Huge amounts of tax dollars are being spent while nothing important to ordinary citizens is getting done.
Our streets are no longer safe. Honest citizens are beaten, raped, pushed in front of subway trains, and the criminal walks away unpunished or let out of jail in a day or less. People are afraid in their homes. This is evident by the skyrocketing firearm and ammunition sales for the last three years.
To move forward, I suggest over the next three years, a bipartisan interim platform titled: “Make America Smart Again” by: refunding the police; rebuilding our military; buying American energy; reforming immigration; protecting our borders; punishing criminal activity with traditional punishment that fits the crime; biologically separating individual sports; punishing cyber attackers; confirming one citizen casts one vote; and repairing our highways and bridges.
If Congress could accomplish these ten simple actions in the next four years, it will go a long way to prove to us taxpayers that our representatives and senators can indeed accomplish something that will improve our daily lives. Then we can get back to buying butter instead of guns in deference to Mr. Keynes.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
