Harker Heights obviously doesn’t have a political consultant on its staff, for if it did, that person would surely say not to schedule a give-away to builders on the same night the city is about to raise property taxes on its taxpaying citizens.
At least spread the tax burden stacked on top of burden on different meetings?
But there is no consultant, so the city revealed that Mr. (Michael) Blomquist’s motion to approve an impact fee of $6,133 back in March failed to use the word, “ordinance” and out of “an abundance of caution” they would schedule new hearings by the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee and then of course a full public hearing before the City Council.
All should have recognized when the mayor pro tem hugged one of the builders prior to the meeting that of course she was going to ask if reconsideration of the impact fee would be on the table.
It will be, and with Mr. Blomquist not there to defend the approving motion he made in March, the council lined up its 4-0 vote.
Never mind that Local Government Code only says a council must approve the impact fee, with no defined requirement as to the form of the approval, whether ordinance or resolution.
The builders “welcomed the opportunity to revisit this.”
I’m sure they did because they must have known the council was ready to hike taxes again. Unlike last year, council wouldn’t partake in answering pesky citizen questions.
Nope, it suffered through Citizen Comments, answered no question and approved a budget and tax rate to bring in taxes to beef up city reserves through 2029.
What will be interesting to see is if the council at next month’s impact fee hearing tells the builders, “yes, we’ll lower the impact fee because we took plenty of new tax revenue last month from the taxpayers … we have plenty of their money to put into new infrastructure for you.”
