To the Editor:
Will they or won’t they?
That’s the question facing KISD’s trustees Tuesday when it comes to what to do with the $50.6M surplus from last year’s budget.
Will they simply do what they always do by putting it all in the strategic facility plan (SFP) fund or will they use part of the surplus to increase employee compensation?
Every trustee has publicly stated during budget discussions that they wish they could do more than the 2.25% raise the administration says is the only “sustainable” solution the budget can support.
But the $50.6M surplus (the majority of which comes from savings derived from unexpended personnel funds due to vacancies) gives the trustees potential opportunities add solutions to that budget.
These solutions could be as much as a one-time $5,000 stipend, ($35M cost for 7,000 employees) or incentive pay based upon outcomes, attendances or extra duty.
The trustees were briefed at their monthly workshop (Aug 15) that KISD will continue to experience slower but steady growth over the next ten years that will result in a student population over 47,000.
Considering current KISD student capacity is 52,000 with additional capacity coming when Aycock Middle School is finished, KISD appears to have time and room to prepare for future growth.
The trustees could easily leave part of the surplus in the general fund (which would allow the Board to approve additional compensation for employees in FY24) and put part in the SFP. At a 35-15 split the trustees would still put more money ($15M) in the SFP than they projected as part of the SFP plan.
So the question remains, will the trustees choose to support employees by keeping part of the surplus in the general fund or won’t they?
Stan Golaboff
Harker heights
