Marijuana legalization has become a cultural drumbeat in our communities. Many of us as well as some of our local and national political leaders want to legalize its recreational use. I ask why; do you really grasp the impact of this decision?
The legalization focus is on saving teens and adults from facing the penalties for their actions. What many have failed to consider are consequences facing our society by this short-sighted action.
America has a problem; it is drug addiction. Do we really want to continue down that path? Our nation suffers from this because we have a spiritual crisis. We have turned from God and crave things that debased us. Why? Because the heart is wicked. As a result, our families and communities suffer. God has given us freedom to pursue wholesome and productive lives.
Let us remember that our duty is to honor God with our bodies, (1 Corinthians 6:20).
This legalization effort will serve no good purpose.
