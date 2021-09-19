To the Editor:
The Sept. 15 Fort Hood Herald includes a column by Military Editor David A. Bryant headlined “Let locals pick the new name for Fort Hood.” What “locals” is he talking about?
Some locals would recommend Fort Hood be named after Medal of Honor recipients Audie Murphy or Roy Benavidez. Some would say they want the post to be named after Richard E. Cavazos, former III Corps and Fort Hood commander.
Many would say they prefer Fort Hood’s name not be changed at all, while others (like me) would say they can’t wait until Fort Hood is no longer named after a traitor.
Locals cannot and should not pick the new name for Fort Hood, but they can have a say in the process by logging on to the naming commission’s website and recommending a new name for the post.
Debbie Moore
Harker Heights
