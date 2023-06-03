To the Editor:

About two weeks ago there was a headline in the KDH “Pro-gun types should be leaders on gun control solutions.” I was amazed at the clarity, but the word “control” is for most of us Pro-gun types (PGTs) an immediate turn-off. How about “gun safety solutions”? I think many PGTs will join the conversation and offer opinions. Here is my first installment:

don76550

Agree. Children should be taught gun safety. When my children was young, I put an empty revolver on our coffee table. I told the kids they could examine it, but first they had to ask me, then insure the weapon was not loaded. and then to not point it at anyone. At first they constantly wanted to examine it. Then after a couple of months they lost all interest in it. If you satisfy a child's curiosity and teach him safety, he will not misuse it.

