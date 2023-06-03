About two weeks ago there was a headline in the KDH “Pro-gun types should be leaders on gun control solutions.” I was amazed at the clarity, but the word “control” is for most of us Pro-gun types (PGTs) an immediate turn-off. How about “gun safety solutions”? I think many PGTs will join the conversation and offer opinions. Here is my first installment:
If you own any type of gun:
All family members should be educated that you have guns in your home. I think it is imperative this be done at an early age or as soon as they join your home as a family member.
Don’t let your gun(s) become an attractive nuisance! Children and the uninitiated should know why you have legal guns.
For example: home defense, concealed carry weapon (CCW) for self-defense, recreation shooting (skeet, trap, sporting clays, competitive marksmanship, collector’s items, or some combination of all legal use.
I am fortunate to have a “Gun Guru” who is a former Air Force Tactical Recognizance Airmen and a retired Texas peace officer (weapons instructor) He writes “If you hide guns and don’t lock them up kids will find them and play with them. Kids have proven that.
Teaching kids how to use a gun and be safe with a gun is the answer. My grandson is only 2 and I am already training him. He sees me carry the gun and videos of me and his father shooting. If he looks at it while at home, I ask him if he wants to see it. If he says yes, I clear it and hold it and let him touch it. I explain to him it is not a toy, but a tool that can hurt him or others if not used properly. I teach kids they can touch it, but they must ask.
This has worked with all my kids and grandkids. I keep guns out of his reach. However, my 11 YO granddaughter I trust and will leave a gun in her presence with no concern. Guns are tools not really any more dangerous than a chainsaw, car etc.”
He and I agree that education and weapon security go together to keep guns out of the wrong hands.
If you are not wearing or carrying a weapon on your person, it should be locked up in a gun safe or an inexpensive strong metal box with a high-security padlock tethered to some immovable object. There are some high-quality gun boxes that offer quick access by finger combination touch or biologic sensors.
I strongly recommend buying the biggest, strongest gun safe that you can afford even if you own only own one to two firearms. Something like four feet wide, five feet tall, and two feet deep.
When locked it will keep guns secure and findable quickly and most gun safes have a fire protection capability from thirty minutes up to one hour. It will hold important documents such as Wills, powers-of-attorney, medical instructions, adoption papers, funeral directives, as well as family keep sakes, irreplaceable photographs, a week’s supply of medications, investment gold and silver coins or ingots, an extra sets of car keys and many more things besides weapons.
Strategically placed in your home it will offer cover, concealment, and a steady gun rest for accurate shooting. It may also be the strongest and heaviest monolith in your home to huddle near in the event your house collapses from tornadic or hurricane winds.
Lessons learned from 29 years of concealed carry coming soon.
Agree. Children should be taught gun safety. When my children was young, I put an empty revolver on our coffee table. I told the kids they could examine it, but first they had to ask me, then insure the weapon was not loaded. and then to not point it at anyone. At first they constantly wanted to examine it. Then after a couple of months they lost all interest in it. If you satisfy a child's curiosity and teach him safety, he will not misuse it.
