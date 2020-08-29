To the Editor:
In response to Mr. Villaronga’s Letter to the Editor (Sunday, Aug. 23), it bears recalling that Sen. Harry Reid used the same tactic when the Democrats held the Senate majority as is now being placed on Senator McConnell’s shoulders.
PolitiFact found in August 2014 there were more than 340 House bills awaiting Senate action. President Obama vetoed 12 bills in eight years, President Trump has thus far vetoed eight bills.
If a similar Letter to the Editor in 2016 about neglect of the Constitution was published, I apologize in advance for not remembering it.
Joe Hogan
Harker Heights
