Heights reader says city officials not being transparent about tax hike
To the Editor:
It’s an ominous sign that after receiving $4.25M in sales taxes beyond its expectations and budget, Harker Heigths still wants a property tax increase for its taxpayers.
Citizens and the Legislature alike will have a preview of what will happen if Texas provides reimbursement for the 100% DV property tax exemption — Harker Heights won’t provide a cent of relief for citizens but will keep it, even after years of asking its taxpayers to pay more to ensure city services have been maintained for all.
This tax increase isn’t for maintaining city services. Every cent of this proposed tax increase will go into city reserves, now well excess to its written city policy all the way through FY26. With the windfall of sales taxes, it will have excess reserves through 2029, and that’s even if it doesn’t pass the tax revenue increase.
The city is already marketing the Tax-Code required rate reduction as historic. Hardly.
Last week it showed a slide depicting tax reductions but incorrect calculations and cherry-picked homestead-capped properties belies the essential point; city properties saw a 26% increase in appraised value this year.
Those without homestead protections are going to be slammed with more taxes as rental owners pass costs to renters already hit hardest by inflation. Homesteaders will pay more, too, but over multiple years with 10% increases.
There is another way. The city will lose $3.2M of tax revenue this year because of the unreimbursed 100% DV exemption. It could keep $3.25M of unexpected sales taxes and return the other $1M to taxpayers in the form of a property tax reduction of 4 cents, setting the rate at 53 cents. That would be an important sign to all that that the city is doing its part unburdening its Citizens from Texas’ lack of reimbursement.
No matter what, punishing taxpayers with a tax increase that will only go into the city “piggy bank” is wrong, especially in these times of inflation.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
