To the Editor:
For the second time this year, the Killeen Daily Herald has unwittingly allowed the use of the Harker Heights Herald to publish misleading city information without corroborating the public statements put forth by city officials.
This article, perhaps by coincidence, comes out two days before the city finally releases its budget and tax rate.
The city statements lay the groundwork for a tax rate to be set at the maximum allowed under the law without voter approval. Most alarmingly, and once again without KDH questioning, the city states it is losing revenue due to the expanding 100% DV exemption but in the same article says it runs the city effectively on 54 cents, while charging its taxpaying citizens a 67.7-cent tax rate. Which is it?
The answer is important because it goes directly to what might happen if Rep. Brad Buckley secures state relief for the 100% DV exemption.
Will the relief go to the taxpayers by lowering the 67.7-cent rate or will it turn into more city spending? From this article, we can assume the latter: more city spending.
In this article, the city manager says it is painful to tell citizens that the city must “stop purchasing fire department equipment” and put on hold “fixing roads.”
What is he talking about? In October, 2020, the city approved the nearly quarter-million-dollar refurbishment of one fire truck and this May 25 approved the purchase of another new ladder truck. That’s not stopping purchases. This city council said with its 6-month operating reserves it was fixing roads and the $2M cost was covered from these same reserves.
Our paper must be the citizens’ best defense of the truth, especially as it comes to government spending, and that means asking tough questions and corroborating statements meant to sway public opinion.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
If you are looking for truth, the KDH is not a likely place to find it.
