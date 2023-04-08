To the Editor:
Harker Heights is not “fast-growing.” It certainly is not growing “as fast as Austin” as one mayoral candidate told a debate audience this week. Not even close.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Harker Heights is not “fast-growing.” It certainly is not growing “as fast as Austin” as one mayoral candidate told a debate audience this week. Not even close.
Whereas our city over the last 9 years grew on average by 2.2% per year, decelerating each year, the city of Austin averaged twice that and with compounding, its growth rate is fully twice ours.
Yet Austin had a lower property tax increase tax last year; its council approved a 2.5% increase in revenue whereas Harker Heights’ increase was 4.2%. The years before that for Harker Heights were 4.9% and 8.4% tax increases.
Saying we are “fast growing” serves a political purpose for raising taxes for “growth” that is mathematically impossible over the next decade.
Mr. Blomquist and Ms. Fountain told the audience the city (population) will grow from 35k to 50k — a 43% increase! Each should know Texas laws effectively stop further annexation and unless ETJ residents volunteer to come into the city, this growth is not going to happen except within current city limits.
By attributing the tax increases to new infrastructure for a “fast growing” city, the City Council can plausibly stash excess tax revenue as a buffer for the lost revenue from the 100% DV exemption.
By taking as much taxes as possible today from those who pay and saying it is for infrastructure in the out-years, the city can maintain its two-times over policy excess reserves and use it to draw down in the years ahead.
Don’t believe me? Then ask yourself if the city elected who say the city is “hurting for money” are really going to spend nearly $5M to straighten a perfectly fine Comanche Gap Road and re-route it from the low ground “gap” to up and over the toughest terrain. That is in our city long-range budget, but I bet one county commissioner an adult beverage it will never happen.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.