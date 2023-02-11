In the last legislative session, when Rep. Brad Buckley nearly got his amendment for expanded 100% DV relief, one of his fellow legislators, Matt Schaefer, asked, “How will this Legislature know that state relief will flow to the citizens who are carrying an extra tax burden today?” That amendment would not have guaranteed relief would flow to the citizens.
So when Sen. Pete Flores says his companion bill to Rep Hugh Shine’s effort to obtain Texas relief will “put more money back into the pockets of taxpayers,” the answer is the same as when Rep Schaefer asked it two years earlier — it will not ensure relief to citizens.
Any Texas reimbursement for the 100% DV exemption must flow to the citizens who have been taxed more to cover the gap from the exemption that Texas passed but did not fund.
There is no doubt that citizens of Harker Heights have been taxed more. Even Rep. Shine said it in this paper (“That’s significant because that means those who do not have an (100% DV) exemption are probably paying more in property tax.”)
Harker Heights affirmed as much two years ago when it showed a chart indicating the extra burden was about 13 cents.
Today that $3.2M of exempted tax revenue — with city services still paid by the rest of the city — comes to about 12.8 cents of extra tax rate.
I hope our legislators make an amendment that will ensure that relief flows to the taxpayers. By mandating that any Texas reimbursement be counted as property tax revenue for the 3.5% maximum property tax revenue increase calculation, they will ensure that property taxes would come down an equal amount to the reimbursement from the state.
Easy amendment — one likely to assure passage by legislators like Rep. Schaefer, who is looking for taxpayer relief and not windfalls for further spending.
