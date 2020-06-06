To the Editor:
I know and respect the sincere work Mrs. Driver-Moultrie does on behalf of our community. In this case, she should not object to Judge Potvin’s appointment, but instead take a longer view of this action.
The Bell County Commissioners Court went to great lengths to be responsive to voters and their political party’s victory when Judge Brown was replaced.
That led to a further backlog on the court and a greater burden placed on Judge Bill Cooke.
A different interim choice now merely aggravates that backlog. The voters will get a clear and fair voice for this position in November.
Until then, choosing someone with ability and experience, one who has successfully done this job, and who can positively influence the business of the court is proper, responsible and in the best interest of Bell County citizens.
This appointment is so temporary; an inexperienced appointment now would in fact be irresponsible.
Hal Schiffman
Harker Heights
