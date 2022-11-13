To the Editor:
What happened to the America I used to know? More importantly, what is the America my grandchildren will know?
Our very claim to democracy is gravely threatened and our voting public doesn’t seem to be grasping that.
The top issue on the ballot is equal access to health choice, and that centers on women’s right to own their bodies. Years from now the price of gas and groceries will not replace the right to be treated as an equal citizen. Crime in America will not surpass the crime women face for not being born male. Years from now environmental damage and border control will not minimize the physical, mental and societal damage that is being inflicted on the lives of women from lasting legislated morality.
Morality Police is a term I recently came to learn as existing in the country of Iran. The death of a young woman for not wearing “proper” head covering, at the hands of police, was a modern-day wakeup to the archaic denial of human rights around the world. Yet my own beloved America and Texas has the similar look of suppression and exertion of moral values. The elephant in the room is wreaking havoc on American normalcy and in the name of Christianity. The shield and bigotry of one person’s view should not be legislated as a legal, moral value in a governing body to then be thrust upon all.
The single gubernatorial debate that took place in Texas between Abbott and O’Rourke included abortion. O’Rourke believed a woman deserves the right to make her own health decisions. Gov. Abbott proclaimed that women have alternatives and choices available to abortion.
What are they? Forced birth, for even rape and incest, or moving to another state?
The elephant here with this issue may be facing extinction.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights
(1) comment
Nancy, you are confusing women's health care with murder. Murdering a baby is NOT health care, it is an abomination
