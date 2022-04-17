Heights reader says Legislature should adjust DV tax exemption
To the Editor:
It was a surprise to hear Rep. Hugh Shine at his legislative update answer that the Legislature couldn’t do anything to adjust the eligibility for the 100% DV property tax exemption.
The Texas Constitution carries clear wording that the eligibility is the responsibility of the Legislature; here it is:
“The legislature by general law may exempt from ad valorem taxation all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of a disabled veteran who is certified as having a service-connected disability with a disability rating of 100 percent or totally disabled and may provide additional eligibility requirements for the exemption.”
Today, this unfunded mandate across Texas totals $350 million. The lost property tax revenue in Bell County is $20 million. The state budget to reimburse selected cities is just $19 million. It’s time to review this exemption, just as Texas reviewed DV license tag parking in handicapped spaces. There are so many easy fixes that would put this benefit on firmer footing, without penalizing taxpayers:
Restrict the full tax exemption to those so severely wounded or sick they cannot work.
Provide a $35,000 exemption for those with 100% VA ratings but able to work.
Limit the full exemption to those who served part of their career in Texas; for those moving in with no past Texas service in Texas, limit the exemption.
Stop the practice of “moving up” to higher-priced homes; limit the exemption to the home value at the time of the disability rating unless mobility issues require a different home.
Allow only one exemption — today one can have the 100% DVHS rating and still carry lesser DV exemptions on other properties such as rentals.
If the state provides reimbursement to a city, that city must calculate it as part of its 3.5% max property tax revenue calculations. A similar option would be to require that cities that receive state reimbursement provide homestead tax exemptions equal in value to the reimbursement. Both ensure that extra tax-burdened taxpayers are given direct relief from state reimbursement.
There is much that can be done. But we can be sure that nothing will be done if the legislator with responsibility to fix it tries to tell people his hands are tied.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
(0) comments
