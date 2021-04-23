To the Editor:
Ref: Sunday, April 18 KDH Opinion page A-15 “Reader says GOP more concerned about gun rights than public safety.” The writer offers many questionable statistics regarding voter fraud over the last 50 years, and gun deaths in America in 2020. For example: “There were 41.000 gun deaths in 2020 alone.” The writer fails to explain that roughly half of these deaths were suicides. Admittedly, a firearm is an efficient killing device. However, suicide deaths have nothing to do with public safety in my mind, unless it is the very rare “suicide-by cop.” The writer goes on to say “The NRA and the Republican Party are not interested in your safety at church. The Republican Party does not care about school safety.”
The writer seems to have forgotten it is the Democrat Party that has given birth to and nurtured Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and thousands of illegal immigrants with felony convictions in their country of origin. These groups have burned our cities, destroyed many small businesses, killed and maimed citizens, police officers, and National Guard soldiers. They have set up “autonomous zones” inside American cities that can only by eliminated by armed force. You must be extremely naive or politically brainwashed to call these groups “peaceful protesters,” as the Democrats would have you believe.
To further exacerbate these problems, the Democrats are pushing the “Defund the Police” in our most dangerous neighborhoods and taking away the Second Amendment rights of citizens to keep and bear arms. Let’s consider this scenario: you, your wife and two daughters are at home in a Chicago suburb. Three young adult men with facial tattoos, wearing gang apparel, and holding machetes in their hands are standing in your front yard demanding your 13- and 15-year-old daughters come outside to “party” with them. You and your neighbors have surrendered your guns to the Democrats and defunded your ten person police department down to five persons. “Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!”
The NRA and the Republican Party are at least trying to give you a fighting chance to maybe hold these thugs at bay until your five cops arrive. Please try to understand that it is gun rights that foster public safety, and more importantly your and my safety, when there is no one close enough to save your family or your neighbors family.
A friend sent me this great bit of wisdom that seems to apply to our current discord between Democrats and Republicans: The founder of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid, was asked about the future of his country, he replied, “My grandfather rode a camel, my father rode a camel, I ride a Mercedes, my son rides a Land Rover, my grandson is going to ride a Land Rover, but my great-grandson is going to have to ride a camel again” Why is that, he was asked? And his reply was, “Hard times create strong men, strong men create easy times. Easy times create weak men, weak men create difficult times. Many will not understand it but you have to raise warriors, not parasites.” HoooAhhhh!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
