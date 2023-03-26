To the Editor:
When you go to the doctor and he/she says you have a tumor, you have to know if it is malignant or benign.
To the Editor:
When you go to the doctor and he/she says you have a tumor, you have to know if it is malignant or benign.
Well, we have a tumor that is malignant. It grows to other sites, it is spreading throughout the system, the bloodstream of our democracy.
Now let me explain; the tumor is Prop A.
If you think it’s just a benign, simple “let them smoke a joint/blunt,” whatever they call it now, you are very naive.
It’s not that you are taking the handcuffs from the police officers and giving them to the offenders. If the officers don’t get the chance to pull over the offender, they might not find the crack pipe, the meth or even the 2-year-old strapped in the backseat with the weapon in the console.
Now the malignancy is detected by watching Louie Minor, Bell County commissioner.
He waited until he was voted in to admit he was an implant of the notorious Ground Game Texas the (profit) nonprofit to push the agenda.
They have made sure the tumor had been planted in the cities that are now in anarchy; i.e. Houston, Dallas, Denton, and of course, as of late, let’s not forget AUSTIN.
That is the DNC’s M.O. isn’t it, after all? Start anarchy, take over the city, start the homelessness and destruction.
Killeen is falling into this.Now poor Mr. (interim Police Chief Charles) Kimble can’t control the crime. Because his officers have no rules.
So look closely at your candidates that are running this election season, because not all are what they appear. Some are hiding behind a malignant tumor that could kill our way of life.
Laurie Rye-Williamson McElhiney
Harker Heights
Laurie is exactly right. We also need to get rid of woke extremist Louie Minor
